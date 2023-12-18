Menu
EV firm sets sights on NZ after $271m injection

Small commercial player looks to residential expansion. (Image: EVSE)
Staff reporters
Mon, 18 Dec 2023
Australian electric vehicle network provider EVSE says an A$250 million (NZ$271m) private equity injection will be a catalyst to expand into the New Zealand market. Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), which has A$8 billion in assets under management, announced it had taken a majority stake in the EV infrastructure provider on Monday.PEP managing director Cameron Blanks said the "strategic partnership" would bundle EVSE services with its Intellihub smart metering firm, and "grow at scale". The firm was installing about 4...
NZ sharemarket listless on light trade
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,564.98, up 14.78 points or 0.13%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Luxon keen on Aussie, embarrassed by plane

Being a "good security partner" is top of Christopher Luxon's list for Albanese visit.

Pattrick Smellie 6:00pm
Former PM English to review social housing

The review is scheduled to be completed in March 2024.

Victoria Young 4:00pm
