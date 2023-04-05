Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Market absorbs Reserve Bank shock

Market absorbs Reserve Bank shock
Monetary policy decision took many investors by surprise. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket tumbled and then recovered from the shock of an unforgiving Reserve Bank of NZ defying predictions and increasing the official cash rate to its highest level in 14 years.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell from 11,914.59 to a close of 11,866.83 points when the bank announced it was increasing the official cash rate (OCR) 50 basis points to 5.25% – a level last seen at the end of 2008 – because of persistent inflation. The market expected a 25 basis points rise.The index was finally down 31.72 points or 0.27% af...
Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent
Policy

Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent

The broadcasting minister's merger may have been canned, but it seems he has new plans up his sleeve.

Pattrick Smellie 4:15pm
Economy

RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia

The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% while Australia and Canada opted to pause.

Rebecca Howard 3:37pm
RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia
Economy

Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation

Spending had kept just above inflation but there had been a noticeable decline in card spending on 'big ticket' items.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:18pm
Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation

More Markets

TradeWindow lowers 2024 financial year revenue projection
Markets

TradeWindow lowers 2024 financial year revenue projection

TradeWindow has revised down to $7.0m-$8.0m, from $10.4m.

Staff reporters 11:00am
NZ market perks up as Australia's central bank holds rates
Markets Market close

NZ market perks up as Australia's central bank holds rates

The Australian Reserve Bank is holding the cash rate at 3.6%.

Graham Skellern 04 Apr 2023
Auckland Airport appoints new COO
Markets

Auckland Airport appoints new COO

Chloe Surridge was recently group general manager of airports for Air New Zealand.

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Ryman appoints David Bennett as chief strategy officer
Infrastructure

Ryman appoints David Bennett as chief strategy officer

Ryman Healthcare will conduct an external search for a new chief financial officer.

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023