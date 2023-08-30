Menu
Market flat as property stocks fall on National policy

Investors wary of policy announcements send property stocks lower. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 30 Aug 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket was flat, and property stocks were weaker after the National party followed Labour and confirmed commercial building depreciation tax breaks would end next year.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a choppy session when National announced its $14.6 billion tax plan and closed at 11,521.12, down 7 points or 0.06%. The index reached an intraday low of 11,473.4 points and had a late flurry.There were 69 gainers and 60 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 35.02 million shares transactions worth $128.18m. Summerset Group...
Australia to hold historic Indigenous vote on October 14
Bloomberg

PM Anthony Albanese has made the Voice a major focus of his first term in office.

Bloomberg 4:15pm
Property

Foreign 'stamp duty' beats an outright ban, say tax advisers

Setting of foreign tax "price bands" could create distortions, however.

Brent Melville 4:12pm
Politics

National's carbon dividend not a carbon dividend

Instead of a specific dividend, ETS funds will be used to pay for tax relief measures.

Oliver Lewis 3:26pm
More Markets

Forsyth Barr keeps 'underperform' for F&P Healthcare
Markets

Fisher & Paykel's new guidance didn't provide a lot of new info.

Staff reporters 5:05pm
Slow freight turnaround sees Move stumble to $7.2m net loss
Markets

The freight division was hit by weather, new shipping business gets off to a slow start.

Brent Melville 10:40am
Demand drives up revenue for MHM Automation
Markets

The automation firm told the market it's seeing “continuing demand”.

Staff reporters 9:33am
NZ sharemarket lifts as results brighten investors' mood
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,528.12, up 49.11 points or 0.43%.

Graham Skellern 29 Aug 2023