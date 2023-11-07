Menu
Market forces show Scott Tech's worth more, says Forbar

Scott Tech's innovative products contribute to Forbar's 'undervalued' assessment. (Image: Scott Tech)
Ben Moore
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Scott Technology is worth more than the market's giving it credit for, according to a recent note from Forsyth Barr.Industrial automation company Scott is currently undergoing a strategic review of its ownership structure, which the note's authors, Forbar analysts James Lindsay and Will Twiss, said has put the company into the limelight.This has happened at a time when industrial automation companies are drawing interest from potential acquirers.UndervaluedClaims that Bettcher Industries’ takeover bid of another New Zealand s...
NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration
Sustainable Finance

Purpose Capital has invested $3m in Cool Group alongside the NZGIF loan.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
Markets

Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments

Its current Auckland project is modelled on Australian lifestyle precincts.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:25pm
Markets

Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ

The airline had warned it expected scheduling complications from January 2024.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Jarden lifts Westpac's status despite pockets of mortgage stress
Finance Free

Planned investment in cost-cutting pleases analysts. 

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 1:35pm
Markets

Its current Auckland project is modelled on Australian lifestyle precincts.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:25pm
Markets

The airline had warned it expected scheduling complications from January 2024.

Staff reporters 10:00am
NZME downgrades earnings expectations
Markets

The media group made the call citing volatility in the advertising market.

Staff reporters 9:30am