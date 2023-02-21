Menu
Market responds to 'reporting season show and tell'

The index has fallen 2.84% in the past two trading days, wiping out a lot of the recent strong gains. (Image: Supplied)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket, now well into the reporting season, slipped nearly 1% as stock prices readjusted to earnings value based on their latest financial results.The S&P/NZX 50 index was trading steadily until a late afternoon fall and closed at 11,801.49, down 94.55 points or 0.79% after reaching an intraday high of 11,929.06.The index has fallen 2.84% in the past two trading days, wiping out a lot of the recent strong gains. The index has now gained 2.9% for the year, after earlier reaching 6%.There were 51 gainers and 77 decliners...
Law & Regulation

Legal setback for three councils fighting three waters

High court rules it doesn't have the right to interfere with three waters legislation.

Greg Hurrell 4:22pm
Policy

Hipkins back to basics but light on new policy

The prime minister provided little detail on where his 'policy refocus' is heading.

Ian Llewellyn 4:15pm
News in Brief

Sky TV says tata to up to 170 jobs, outsources call centre

Proposal to outsource jobs to make "multi-million dollar permanent savings".

Staff reporters 5:35pm
Finance

Revenue rises, profit slips in PGG Wrightson's first half

The company reported a net profit of $21.2m for the six-month period to Dec 31.

Riley Kennedy 3:32pm
Markets Market close

Shares fall as Ryman completes capital raise bookbuild

Ryman Healthcare drove much of the market weakness on Monday, as it completed the institutional component of its $902 million rights issue.

Dan Brunskill 20 Feb 2023
Markets

Accident Compensation Corporation opposes Pushpay offer

The top investor rarely comments on its investment plans but has made an expectation after multiple other investors asked for its view. 

Dan Brunskill 20 Feb 2023