Maxigesic approval positive for AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT founder and managing director Hartley Atkinson. (Image: Supplied)

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika Trainee reporter

funded through

AFT Pharmaceuticals, the owner of Maxigesic, offers investors a “large opportunity but with a high degree of uncertainty”, according to Forsyth Barr analysts.The New Zealand stock exchange-listed company has just announced its rapid-release tablet form of Maxigesic has been granted approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the country.Breaking into the US market is difficult because getting FDA approval can be challenging. AFT said the US market is worth about US$7.16 billion (NZ$11.5b) and is...