Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Maxigesic approval positive for AFT Pharmaceuticals

Maxigesic approval positive for AFT Pharmaceuticals
AFT founder and managing director Hartley Atkinson. (Image: Supplied)
Tamara Poi-Ngawhika
Tamara Poi-Ngawhika
Wed, 08 Mar 2023

Trainee reporter
funded through

 AFT Pharmaceuticals, the owner of Maxigesic, offers investors a “large opportunity but with a high degree of uncertainty”, according to Forsyth Barr analysts.The New Zealand stock exchange-listed company has just announced its rapid-release tablet form of Maxigesic has been granted approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the country.Breaking into the US market is difficult because getting FDA approval can be challenging. AFT said the US market is worth about US$7.16 billion (NZ$11.5b) and is...
Politics

The government's transport funding backdown

What does the government's transport funding backdown actually mean?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
America's Cup

Royal NZ Yacht Squadron appoints razor gang as $1.6m loss looms

The Auckland sailing club that let the America's Cup go to Barcelona is starting a cost-cutting drive.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Retirement villages, cash flow and disclosure

Neither Summerset nor Ryman are able to pay their dividends out of free cash flow.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

More Markets

Finance

David Chaplin: The bad politics of ESG

Keep politics out of investing, say a new breed of ESG detractors.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Retirement villages, cash flow and disclosure

Neither Summerset nor Ryman are able to pay their dividends out of free cash flow.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Markets Market close

Turners goes up a gear as NZ market remains flat

The car dealer has shrugged off any slowdown in the economy.

Graham Skellern 07 Mar 2023
Markets

Rakon's outlook gets rosier

Rakon has lifted the bottom end of its forecast.

Staff reporters 07 Mar 2023