Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Mergers, restructures and the art of giving bad news

Mergers, restructures and the art of giving bad news
It’s hard to look a room of dedicated employees dead in the eye and explain why they may not have a job with your firm soon. (Image: Getty)
Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka
Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka
Fri, 15 Sep 2023
Twenty-five years after the doomed merger of Daimler-Benz and the Chrysler Corporation, the deal and its collapse are still the poster child for how change communication missteps in a time of flux create the kind of severe cultural misalignment that ultimately results in commercial and reputational hits. That merger remains a cautionary tale for the ages.In 1998, the US$36 billion (NZ$61b) deal that birthed a new entity, DaimlerChrysler AG, was the largest-ever foreign acquisition of a US company. The publicity of the merger was announced...
National's Stuart Smith questions climate 'crisis'
Politics

National's Stuart Smith questions climate 'crisis'

The energy spokesman's mixed messages on climate change.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Technology

Government bets $12m on quantum-based research and industry

It can take years of basic research before business opportunities knock.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Government bets $12m on quantum-based research and industry
Property

Firms paying for empty office space consider their options

More than a fifth of tenants are using less than half their floorspace.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Firms paying for empty office space consider their options

More Markets

NZ sharemarket suffers from ex-dividend blues
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket suffers from ex-dividend blues

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,313.53, down 43.58 points or 0.38%.

Graham Skellern 14 Sep 2023
Why Freightways is picking up a listing on the ASX
Markets

Why Freightways is picking up a listing on the ASX

“Having a bigger focus in Aussie was natural for us,” says CEO Mark Troughear.

Ella Somers 14 Sep 2023
Where the bloody hell are the listings?
Markets

Paul McBeth: Where the bloody hell are the listings?

Hundreds of NZ companies could happily join the NZX.

Paul McBeth 14 Sep 2023
NZX50 breaks an eight day losing streak
Markets Market close

NZX50 breaks an eight day losing streak

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11.357.12, up 58.42 points or 0.52%.

Graham Skellern 13 Sep 2023