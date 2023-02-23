Move reports loss in challenging conditions

Move Logistics' freight business has had a disappointing first half of the year. (Image: Move)

Publicly-listed freight forwarder and logistics company Move Logistics has reported a net loss and decreased revenue in its first-half results.Increasing inflationary pressure, driver shortages, higher absenteeism due to covid-19 and the impact of poor weather on its customers all affected the business.Revenue for the six months to Dec 31 was $169.5 million, down 4% on the same period a year prior. Move posted a net loss after tax of $1.5m (this included discontinued operations).According to the company's update to the NZ stock exchange, th...