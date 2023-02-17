Menu
My Food Bag shares plunge more than 25%

Households have been battling rising inflation. (Image: My Food Bag)
Ella Somers
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
Shares in My Food Bag dived by almost 30% in response to the meal kit company telling shareholders it doesn’t intend to pay a final dividend for the full 2023 financial year.The aggressive sell-off saw My Food Bag shares plunge 25% by midday and then sink further to be 29% down after 2pm on Friday.The shares had regained some ground by mid-afternoon but were still down by over 25%.My Food Bag offered a less-than-positive trading update to the market this morning, with the firm expecting to see slower trading than anticipated in its curren...
