Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

My Food Bag shares tumble as half-year profit falls

My Food Bag shares tumble as half-year profit falls
My Food Bag’s newly appointed CEO, Mark Winter, says discounts are attracting new customers. (Image: My Food Bag)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 18 Nov 2022
My Food Bag’s net profit for the six months ended Sept 30 fell 37% and revenue dropped 4% in its weakest half-year result since 2020.Shares in the company fell more than 16% to a new low of 48.5 cents per share as the New Zealand share market (NZX) opened this morning.The meal-kit company had reported net profit of $5.9 million in the first half of its financial year, down from $9.4 million the year before. Underlying earnings fell to $11.5m from $15.8m, and revenue was down $4m at $94.4 million.Chair Tony Carter said My Food Bag made 732...
Law & Regulation

Pokies changes to target problem gambling

Pubs and hotels with pokie machines will be affected, but not casinos.

Riley Kennedy 1:35pm
Infrastructure

Ryman creates div reinvestment plan

Ryman will accept new capital from shareholders.

Jenny Ruth 10:32am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Markets

News in Brief

UBS censured for unintentional breach

The company has paid a $20,000 penalty after a trade breached NZX rules.

Staff reporters 10:51am
Infrastructure

Ryman creates div reinvestment plan

Ryman will accept new capital from shareholders.

Jenny Ruth 10:32am
News in Brief

Metroglass targets up to $9m of savings

Metroglass is looking to cut costs by $8m-$9m.

Staff reporters 9:20am
Primary Sector

Fonterra to sell Soprole to Peru's Gloria for $1.06b

Fonterra remains committed to targeting a significant capital return.

Rebecca Howard 8:40am