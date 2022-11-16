Napier Port delivers new wharf ahead of budget, ahead of schedule

Napier Port sees a positive outlook for the region's food and fibre exporters this year. (Image: Napier Port)

Oliver Lewis

In a rare occurrence for a major New Zealand infrastructure project, Napier Port has delivered a new wharf before the expected time and below budget. The port announced its 2022 results for the year to September on the NZ stock exchange website on Wednesday, delivering an operating result of $40.1 million, down 8.4% on the previous year. Its underlying net profit for the year was $18.6m, down from $22m. Announcing the results, port chief executive Todd Dawson touted the completion of a new wharf, Te Whiti, which was constructed f...