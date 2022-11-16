Menu
Napier Port delivers new wharf ahead of budget, ahead of schedule

Napier Port sees a positive outlook for the region's food and fibre exporters this year. (Image: Napier Port)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 16 Nov 2022
In a rare occurrence for a major New Zealand infrastructure project, Napier Port has delivered a new wharf before the expected time and below budget. The port announced its 2022 results for the year to September on the NZ stock exchange website on Wednesday, delivering an operating result of $40.1 million, down 8.4% on the previous year. Its underlying net profit for the year was $18.6m, down from $22m. Announcing the results, port chief executive Todd Dawson touted the completion of a new wharf, Te Whiti, which was constructed f...
Energy Free

Contact shareholders not so fussed on dividends

Contact had to assure shareholders the dividend policy was a good idea.

Ella Somers 3:33pm
World

Trump makes his 2024 run for president official

The former president made the announcement in a speech today.

Bloomberg 2:50pm
Energy

Renewable electricity hits a record 99%

Full hydro lakes and strong winds contributed to a great result.

Ian Llewellyn 12:15pm

Listed Companies Free

WasteCo reverse listing just needs shareholder approval

Goodwood has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares in WasteCo.

Staff reporters 4:35pm
Energy Free

Markets

KMD sales surge in first quarter

The clothing retailer reported sales were 62% up from the same quarter last year.

Staff reporters 12:35pm
Markets

NZ dollar flying high

The kiwi dollar has gained 10.6% in the past month. 

Rebecca Howard 12:00pm