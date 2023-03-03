Nikko AM defends Pushpay board as shareholders call for their scalps

Pushpay chair Graham Shaw addressing a meeting alongside director Lorraine Witten (left). Shareholder Stuart Williams (right) sits in the front row. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Pushpay chair Graham Shaw greeted shareholders like old friends as they trickled into a small room on the thirtieth floor of the PwC tower to vote down his takeover offer.There were already enough proxy votes cast to block a $1.5 billion scheme of arrangement, which would have resulted in BGH Capital and Sixth Street taking the company private at $1.34 per share. But still, some 30 or so shareholders showed up in person to cast final votes and grill the board over its support of the doomed deal. Nikko Asset Management’s Stuart W...