Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ firms good enough to go global: Don Braid

NZ firms good enough to go global: Don Braid
Mainfreight's managing director says NZ companies get stage fright about competing in large economies. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
Mainfreight boss Don Braid is urging more firms to “take that step outside of New Zealand” and compete in large economies. Talking on the Sharesies Shared Lunch podcast, Braid said Mainfreight’s dividend was coming from the profit it was making offshore. He said there were plenty of other NZ firms good enough to do the same as the NZ stock exchange-listed freight company and find opportunities and potential business in large economies, but they seem to get “stage fright”. “The investment commun...
No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings
Markets

No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings

The meal-kit company’s half-year net profit fell by almost 60%.

Ella Somers 10:10am
Finance

Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses

Tower has been expanding its operational hub in Fiji to help cap costs.

Paul McBeth 10:05am
Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 23, 2023

More Markets

No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings
Markets

No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings

The meal-kit company’s half-year net profit fell by almost 60%.

Ella Somers 10:10am
Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses
Finance

Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses

Tower has been expanding its operational hub in Fiji to help cap costs.

Paul McBeth 10:05am
NZ sharemarket holds steady as Ebos dips
Markets Free Market close

NZ sharemarket holds steady as Ebos dips

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,169.8, up 5.38 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 22 Nov 2023
PaySauce hits positive earnings milestone, eyes further growth
Markets

PaySauce hits positive earnings milestone, eyes further growth

Revenue up, net loss down as the company rides economic headwinds.

Ben Moore 22 Nov 2023