NZ investors remain wary, sharemarket ends week flat

Consistent performer Mainfreight stumbled and New Zealand shares finished the week on a flat note with investors remaining wary about where markets are heading.The S&P/NZX 50 had a choppy session and closed 14.13 points or 0.12% down to 11,580.81. The index lost 1.2% for the week.There were 64 gainers and 71 decliners on the main board with 23.36 million shares worth $99.79m changing hands.Shane Solly, portfolio manager with Harbour Asset Management, said there was still some volatility to work through and investors were operating in a pret...