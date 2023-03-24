Menu
NZ investors remain wary, sharemarket ends week flat

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
Consistent performer Mainfreight stumbled and New Zealand shares finished the week on a flat note with investors remaining wary about where markets are heading.The S&P/NZX 50 had a choppy session and closed 14.13 points or 0.12% down to 11,580.81. The index lost 1.2% for the week.There were 64 gainers and 71 decliners on the main board with 23.36 million shares worth $99.79m changing hands.Shane Solly, portfolio manager with Harbour Asset Management, said there was still some volatility to work through and investors were operating in a pret...
New Zealand First will make NZ 'the envy of the world' – Winston Peters
"Too much of our country is in a right mess," Peters told the overflowing crowd at NZ First's state of the union address.

Ella Somers 6:05pm
Auckland council doing 'confidential' port review

Port operators and investors are being canvassed about the council's intentions for POAL.

Oliver Lewis 5:15pm
Port Taranaki scoping offshore wind industry

Port Taranaki, long the country's oil and gas sector hub, is looking to a future in the offshore wind industry.

Greg Hurrell 1:25pm
More Markets

Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m
The estimated fee increase reflects a rise in Infratil's CDC Data Centres stake. 

Jenny Ruth 10:50am
Spark shakes up senior leadership team
Spark has announced changes to its senior leadership team following the creation of two new roles.The roles will replace the current customer director role with a customer director for enterprise and government, and a small to medium (SME) and consumer director. Spark&#39;s chief...

Riley Kennedy 9:30am
Mixed feelings on ETS review
There are concerns about government decision-making processes.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
The Warehouse shareholders aren’t getting a dividend – yet
The retailer’s board will re-evaluate whether it pays a final dividend.

Ella Somers 5:00am