Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ investors shrug off Reserve Bank views and a retailer's woes

NZ investors shrug off Reserve Bank views and a retailer's woes
The Reserve Bank's views on interest rates did not worry investors. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
The New Zealand sharemarket, trading flat, shrugged off a Reserve Bank of NZ view that interest rates will have to stay higher for longer. However, the collapse of Godfreys will bring some uncertainty to the retail sector.The S&P/NZX 50 Index dipped in the morning to 11,863.8 but recovered well to close at 11,9144, up 2.51 points or 0.02%.There were 72 gainers and 66 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 21.85 million share transactions worth $95.98 million. Auckland International Airport was down 14c to $8.45 on trade worth $26.82m...
NZ third least corrupt country but our halo is slipping
Public sector Global Reputation

NZ third least corrupt country but our halo is slipping

Our slow decline is attributed to a lack of confidence from the business community.

Denise McNabb 7:01pm
Law & Regulation

PwC appointed administrators of Godfreys Group, restructure and sale under way

Five NZ stores could close.

Riley Kennedy 3:08pm
PwC appointed administrators of Godfreys Group, restructure and sale under way
Media

Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director

The group looks to combine consultancy work with creative services.

Daniel Dunkley 11:15am
Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director

More Markets

Propel Funeral Partners snaps up Otago operator for $A4.6m
Markets

Propel Funeral Partners snaps up Otago operator for $A4.6m

Southern Funeral Home has been in business for nearly 30 years.

Staff reporters 3:20pm
National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation

Will changing the trust tax rate also discourage direct share investment?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Utilities lead the NZ sharemarket up on light holiday trading
Markets Market close

Utilities lead the NZ sharemarket up on light holiday trading

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,911.89, up 36.86 points or 0.31%.

Graham Skellern 29 Jan 2024
Woolworths' massive NZ supermarket writedown
Retail

Woolworths' massive NZ supermarket writedown

The writedown follows claims NZ supermarkets are uncompetitive.

Pattrick Smellie 29 Jan 2024