NZ market down as investors press pause

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 34 points, or 0.3%, to 11,342.87. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
New Zealand's benchmark share index slid on Tuesday, during a lull in company news as investors pressed pause mode before the election.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 34 points, or 0.3%, to 11,342.87. Turnover was a light $73.8 million and there were 51 gainers and 75 decliners on the main board.Grant Davies, an investment adviser at Hamilton Hindin Greene said the market was quiet on Tuesday due to little company news, election uncertainty and a lull in international monetary or market-moving news, compared to last week.In company...
