Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ market follows the US as investors wait for Fed’s decision

NZ market follows the US as investors wait for Fed’s decision
(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 19 Sep 2023
New Zealand's benchmark share index headed downward on Tuesday, following US market sentiment as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve meeting later this week.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 52.5 points, or 0.5%, to 11,344.52. Turnover was $83 million. There were 45 gainers and 83 decliners on the main board.The US Federal Reserve meets over the next two days, and while it’s expected to pause rate hikes, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said the central bank’s stance on further moves could be “critical” for market tre...
Greg Olliver's Kāpiti properties sold for $15.5m
Property

Greg Olliver's Kāpiti properties sold for $15.5m

BNZ comes up well short and is still owed $38.4 million by the disgraced developer.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
Property

Legacy recipients jostle for a piece of $1.25 trillion pie

Community foundations are punted as a vehicle to allocate foreign buyer tax.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Legacy recipients jostle for a piece of $1.25 trillion pie
Health Free

Social enterprise aims to revolutionise healthcare

PreKure is supporting the medical community to embrace prevention, not prescriptions.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11:05am
Social enterprise aims to revolutionise healthcare

More Markets

Warehouse looks for some sunshine in Lodestone deal
Retail

Warehouse looks for some sunshine in Lodestone deal

The Warehouse has ambitious carbon reduction targets.

Staff reporters 10:08am
A2 Milk's move may be more about Mataura Valley Milk than Synlait
Primary Sector

A2 Milk's move may be more about Mataura Valley Milk than Synlait

A2 Milk has said it wants Mataura Valley Milk to be profitable by FY26 or earlier. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ market edges up while shares in Synlait Milk drop almost 10%
Markets Market close

NZ market edges up while shares in Synlait Milk drop almost 10%

Synlait's shares fell 9.4% by the end of the day.

Staff reporters 18 Sep 2023
Synlait disputes a2 Milk's right to cancel exclusivity as share price slumps
Primary Sector

Synlait disputes a2 Milk's right to cancel exclusivity as share price slumps

The shares touched a record low of $1.20.

Rebecca Howard 18 Sep 2023