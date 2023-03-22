NZ market gains on back of KMD's 'impressive result'

(Image: BusinessDesk)

A more confident New Zealand sharemarket posted a half percent gain on the comfort of record first-half earnings from retailer KMD Brands and a feeling that the offshore banking crisis is under control.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a late surge in the last half-hour matching session and closed near the day’s high at 11,586.93, up 55.63 points or 0.48%.There were 74 gainers and 57 decliners over the whole market on improved volume of 35.18 million shares worth $131.77m. Auckland International Airport, up 6c to $8.88, dominated the individua...