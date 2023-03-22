Menu
NZ market gains on back of KMD's 'impressive result'

(Image: BusinessDesk)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
A more confident New Zealand sharemarket posted a half percent gain on the comfort of record first-half earnings from retailer KMD Brands and a feeling that the offshore banking crisis is under control.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a late surge in the last half-hour matching session and closed near the day’s high at 11,586.93, up 55.63 points or 0.48%.There were 74 gainers and 57 decliners over the whole market on improved volume of 35.18 million shares worth $131.77m. Auckland International Airport, up 6c to $8.88, dominated the individua...
'Insidious crime': SFO welcomes harsh sentence of corrupt council executive
Infrastructure

SFO director Karen Chang said the sentences sent a clear message.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Primary Sector

Cheese gets walloped in overnight dairy auction

Dairy prices fell more than expected and there could be more downside for cheese prices. 

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Policy

Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet

The report could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm
Millennium & Copthorne buys Brisbane Sofitel in joint venture for $191.7m
Markets

The listed firm will use cash and borrowings to fund the purchase.

Staff reporters 5:05pm
Retail

KMD Brands sees half-year earnings triple

The outdoor apparel firm is confident its strong results will continue.

Ella Somers 12:20pm
Markets Market close

NZ market dragged down

The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled in the afternoon after a steady morning’s trading.

Graham Skellern 21 Mar 2023
Markets Market close

NZ stocks slump in line with global markets

The S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped gradually throughout the day and closed at 11,564.75, down 160.86 points or 1.37%

Graham Skellern 20 Mar 2023