Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ market peters out in slow start to year

NZ market peters out in slow start to year
The sharemarket still seems to be on a summer holiday. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 05 Jan 2024
The New Zealand sharemarket ended its first abbreviated week of trading on a down note as the summer holidays kept trading thin. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index ended the three-day week down 0.2% as it fell 10.63 points, or 0.1%, to 11,748.48 today. Across the main board, 50 stocks fell and 71 rose, with 19.1 million shares changing hands on a turnover of $53.4m. “The market’s driving in a fairly subdued start to the new year after a pretty blistering end in the last couple of months,” said Greg Smith, head of ret...
Russian law firm called in for liquidation checks
Law & Regulation

Russian law firm called in for liquidation checks

Liquidator wants anti-money laundering, sanctions checks.

Oliver Lewis 10:00am
Markets

Poor governance, poor management at Good Spirits: NZSA

NZSA boss says nothing surprises him anymore about Good Spirits after debt default.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Poor governance, poor management at Good Spirits: NZSA
Primary Sector

Beleaguered bulk carrier departs Port of Tauranga

The loss of its rudder led to a commercial dispute and maritime investigations. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Beleaguered bulk carrier departs Port of Tauranga

More Markets

Poor governance, poor management at Good Spirits: NZSA
Markets

Poor governance, poor management at Good Spirits: NZSA

NZSA boss says nothing surprises him anymore about Good Spirits after debt default.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Santana Minerals heads into 2024 with new board
Primary Sector Free

Santana Minerals heads into 2024 with new board

The mineral mining company's share price rallied through December.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Late rally leaves market on positive note
Markets

Late rally leaves market on positive note

The exchange was down almost 1 per cent – but made an admirable recovery. 

04 Jan 2024
IAG includes extra A$250m for NZ in its 2024 catastrophe reinsurance
Finance

IAG includes extra A$250m for NZ in its 2024 catastrophe reinsurance

The insurer is still assessing the cost of Australian claims in December.  

Staff reporters 04 Jan 2024