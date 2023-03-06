Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ market starts the week with no real direction

NZ market starts the week with no real direction
(Image: Supplied)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
Church donations software company Pushpay fell a further 6% as the New Zealand sharemarket failed to take the bait from strong offshore leads in Australia and the United States.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded steadily on light volume and finished 43.68 points or 0.37% ahead at 11,912.48, after reaching an intraday high of 11,953.88.There were 77 gainers and 53 decliners over the whole market that featured 22.8 million share transactions worth $83.82 million.Pushpay Holdings was down 8c or 6.5% to $1.15 and has now fallen nearly 10.5% since the...
Markets

Pushpay slides after aborted takeover

The shares are still above where they were before takeover rumours started.

Staff reporters 3:10pm
Economy

Residential construction slows in December

Non-residential work still grew in the period. 

Staff reporters 12:40pm
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Plane sailing: Luxon pitches to fix things

The man who 'made the planes run on time at Air NZ' outlines his strategy.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:25am

More Markets

Markets

Pushpay slides after aborted takeover

The shares are still above where they were before takeover rumours started.

Staff reporters 3:10pm
Property

Kiwi Property trims another 4.1% from portfolio valuation

Kiwi Property Group trimmed 4.1% from the value of its property portfolio, saying that rising interest rates have weighed on valuations around the world. The owner of Sylvia Park said it expected its property valuation to fall $134.7 million in the six months ending March 31 to $...

Staff reporters 10:10am
Markets

Channel Infrastructure back in the NZX50

Channel Infrastructure was last in the NZX50 in September 2020. 

Staff reporters 9:40am
Economy

Silver linings in otherwise damp earnings season

Our analysis of New Zealand companies reporting their earnings shows the only certainty is uncertainty.

Paul McBeth 5:00am