NZ market starts the week with no real direction

(Image: Supplied)

Church donations software company Pushpay fell a further 6% as the New Zealand sharemarket failed to take the bait from strong offshore leads in Australia and the United States.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded steadily on light volume and finished 43.68 points or 0.37% ahead at 11,912.48, after reaching an intraday high of 11,953.88.There were 77 gainers and 53 decliners over the whole market that featured 22.8 million share transactions worth $83.82 million.Pushpay Holdings was down 8c or 6.5% to $1.15 and has now fallen nearly 10.5% since the...