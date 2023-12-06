Menu
NZ sharemarket close to wiping out its deficit for the year
Not quite a bull market but climbing closer to positive territory. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 06 Dec 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket is close to wiping out its deficit for the year after rising nearly 1%, while Synlait Milk hit an all-time low.After a strong opening in Australia, the S&P/NZX 50 Index kicked into gear at lunchtime and closed at 11,463.49, up 106.5 points or 0.94%.The index began the week 0.9% down for the year and is now just 0.06% from entering positive territory.The NZX index is having its sixth successive week of gains and has made ground in five of the last six quarters, apart from the three months ending September.There we...
Policy

Record low interest ensures carbon auction failure

It means the govt will have less money for its fiscal plans.

Ian Llewellyn 3:11pm
Tourism

NZ being put in the ‘too hard’ destination basket

Eight-week turnaround for India visitor applications 'concerning'.

Brent Melville 3:10pm
Policy

Record low interest ensures carbon auction failure

It means the govt will have less money for its fiscal plans.

Ian Llewellyn 3:11pm
Policy

Last carbon auction of year fails to clear

$900 miilion has slipped through the government's fingers.

Ian Llewellyn 12:35pm
Finance

Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale

The regulatory environment is seen as a barrier to new entrants.

Paul McBeth 5:00am