NZ sharemarket continues end-of-year rally

The index has gained 1.3% this year and has risen nearly 8% since Nov. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 21 Dec 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket continued its Santa rally and is on track for its eighth successive week of gains.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had another solid afternoon and closed at 11,627.99, up 48.19 points or 0.42% after falling to a morning low of 11,544.85.The index has gained 1.3% so far this year and has risen nearly 8% since the start of November.There were 65 gainers and 69 decliners on the main board today, but trading so close to Christmas was light with 26.52 million shares worth $70.84m changing hands.Jeremy Sullivan, an investment advi...
TVNZ appoints first female CEO
Media

TVNZ appoints first female CEO

The public broadcaster has ended its eight-month search for a new boss.

Daniel Dunkley 1:35pm
Law & Regulation

'A number of' ELE's staff already found new employment, receivers say

The group relies on the migrant workforce.

Riley Kennedy 1:22pm
Markets

Enprise fined $60,000 and censured for breaching NZX rules

The company has been called out for sitting on material information.

Staff reporters 10:41am
Markets

NZ sharemarket dips in wake of govt announcements
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips in wake of govt announcements

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,579.8, down 37.57 points or 0.32%.

Graham Skellern 20 Dec 2023
Treasury warns about climate risks
Policy

Treasury warns about climate risks

There's a possibility next year's carbon auctions may fail.

Ian Llewellyn 20 Dec 2023
Zoono charged with breaching Fair Trading Act
Markets

Zoono charged with breaching Fair Trading Act

Regulator said the company made unsubstantiated claims about product performance.

Staff reporters 20 Dec 2023