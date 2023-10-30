Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket continues to slide

NZ sharemarket continues to slide
The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 10,741.57, down 25.25 points or 0.23%. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 30 Oct 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket had its seventh successive fall as it continued to be battered by increased interest rates and a weak NZ dollar.The S&P/NZX 50 Index recovered slightly in the afternoon and closed at 10,741.57, down 25.25 points or 0.23%. The index has fallen in 10 of the last 12 trading days and is down more than 6.4% for the year.There were 72 decliners and 50 gainers on the main board, and trading was again light, with 20.49 million shares worth $61.54m changing hands.Jeremy Sullivan, investment advisor with Hamilton Hindin Gr...
Receivers appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts
Finance

Receivers appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

They were appointed on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023
Property

Mind the gap: buying existing house now cheaper than building

The price premium on new builds has hit its widest margin, on the back of building costs.

Brent Melville 30 Oct 2023
Mind the gap: buying existing house now cheaper than building
Finance

Supie goes bust, likely heading for liquidation

It comes after the board quit on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023
Supie goes bust, likely heading for liquidation

More Markets

NZ sharemarket hits 16-month low
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket hits 16-month low

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 10,766.82, down 81.72 points or 0.75%.

Graham Skellern 27 Oct 2023
Restaurant Brands trading update broadly in line with expectations – Forbarr
Markets

Restaurant Brands trading update broadly in line with expectations – Forbarr

Analysts Margaret Bei and Andy Bowley reduced their 12-month target price by 10 cents.

Staff reporters 27 Oct 2023
Port of Tauranga’s 2024 net profit could fall by 19%
Markets

Port of Tauranga’s 2024 net profit could fall by 19%

In the three months to Sept 30, the port’s total container volumes fell 20.9%.

Staff reporters 27 Oct 2023
'We are nearly there,' Fletcher chair tells shareholders
Markets

'We are nearly there,' Fletcher chair tells shareholders

The Western Australia pipe issue was a hot topic at the company's AGM.

Victoria Young 27 Oct 2023