NZ sharemarket dips for the fourth day in a row

Synlait's decline in share price continued on Thursday. (Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
The New Zealand sharemarket’s main index gave up more than a half percent – its fourth down day in a row – accompanied by another earnings warning, this time from Colonial Motor Company.After a weak day on Wall Street, the S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening, kept sliding and closed at 11,687.18, down 79.85 points or 0.68%. The index has fallen 1.45% so far this week.The overall market featured 34 gainers and 88 decliners on volumes of 39.79 million share transactions worth $82.79m.In the United States, the Dow Jones Indu...
ANZ Bank expects OCR at 3.5% by August 2025
ANZ Bank expects OCR at 3.5% by August 2025

Rates are currently at 5.5%. 

Rebecca Howard 4:30pm

ComCom gives two weeks to make submissions on Foodstuffs merger

There are arguments over whether a merger will reduce competition.

Ian Llewellyn 2:25pm
Maritime NZ charge KiwiRail over Kaitaki incident

The prosecution highlights the need for replacement ferries, union says.

Oliver Lewis 12:30pm
Synlait faces the choice of the lesser evil
Synlait faces the choice of the lesser evil

Craigs slashed the target price from $1.55 to 90 cents.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Is this the next NZX takeover target?
Is this the next NZX takeover target?

Coca-Cola is among its global customers, but AoFrio is undervalued, analyst says.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
a2 Milk rises as NZ sharemarket remains flat
a2 Milk rises as NZ sharemarket remains flat

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,767.03, down 3.72 points or 0.03%.

Graham Skellern 17 Jan 2024
Vital Healthcare needs $400m to keep up with pipeline
Vital Healthcare needs $400m to keep up with pipeline

Portfolio devalued by $145 million for first six months.

Brent Melville 17 Jan 2024