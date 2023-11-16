Menu
NZ sharemarket dips on profit taking

There were 61 gainers and 72 decliners over the whole market. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket succumbed to some profit-taking, falling 1% after a strong run, and all eyes are on the prospect of Ebos Group making another billion-dollar purchase.The S&P/NZX 50 Index jumped to an intraday high of 11,391.21 but, by late morning, was on a downward slide as investors decided to take some welcome gains in selected stocks.The index closed at 11,230.87, down 121.97 points or 1.07%, but is still ahead 0.8% for the week.There were 61 gainers and 72 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 25.3 million share tra...
Auckland hits world No 3 in priciest rentals
Property

Auckland hits world No 3 in priciest rentals

Major city rentals now climbing at a rate 3.5 times faster than pre-covid.

Brent Melville 3:42pm
Technology

ComCom concerned about One NZ’s acquisition plans

Dense Air holds the rights to a spectrum suitable for a 5G network.

Ben Moore 3:32pm
Transport

Truckies seek govt support for Northland road closure

Extensive repairs may make the closure of the lifeline link inevitable.

Pattrick Smellie 3:25pm
More Markets

Scott Tech stock stumbles after buyout talks stall
Markets

The directors felt the offers did not reflect Scott’s value.

Ben Moore 4:40pm
a2 Milk says it's not planning to 'walk away immediately' or harm Synlait
Finance

Its annual meeting was held in Auckland on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 3:20pm
AI spurring datacentre doubling: Infratil
Infrastructure

Infratil produced a solid first-half result, boosted by its full ownership of One NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 1:00pm
Pet care acquisition speculation triggers Ebos trading halt
Markets

NZ RegCo advised the New Zealand stock exchange on Thursday that it had placed a trading halt at premarket open on Ebos ordinary shares in light of media speculation regarding its potential interest in Greencross.The company requested the trading halt following a revelation by th...

Staff reporters 11:03am