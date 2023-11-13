Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes

NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes
There was very light volume with 17.55 million share transactions worth $53.53m. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 13 Nov 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket slipped nearly half a percent as the latest reporting season was met with light trading.The S&P/NZX 50 Index bounced around and after reaching an intraday high of 11,150.4, it closed at 11,093.03 – down 47.36 points or 0.43%.There were 65 gainers and 57 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 17.55 million share transactions worth $53.53m.Matt Goodson, managing director of Salt Funds Management, said the market was extremely quiet, with some of the broking community at an investment conference in Aust...
Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds
KiwiSaver

Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds

A cabinet minister from the Key era, Power spent a decade at Westpac.

Staff reporters 3:01pm
Finance

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

The country's biggest lender held its mortgage market share.

Paul McBeth 11:55am
Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ
Markets

Another Sanford director exits

Abby Foote exited immediately, Fiona Mackenzie won't stand for re-election.

Staff reporters 11:10am
Another Sanford director exits

More Markets

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ
Finance

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

The country's biggest lender held its mortgage market share.

Paul McBeth 11:55am
Another Sanford director exits
Markets

Another Sanford director exits

Abby Foote exited immediately, Fiona Mackenzie won't stand for re-election.

Staff reporters 11:10am
Terminal investment: airlines will consider Queenstown's capacity limits
Infrastructure

Terminal investment: airlines will consider Queenstown's capacity limits

Support of the airport could be limited as it approaches capacity roadblock.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Energy stocks lead the NZ sharemarket down
Markets Market close

Energy stocks lead the NZ sharemarket down

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,140.4, down 57.25 points or 0.51%.

Graham Skellern 10 Nov 2023