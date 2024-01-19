Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket down 1.6% for the week

NZ sharemarket down 1.6% for the week
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
The New Zealand sharemarket chalked up its fifth down day in a row – with retail jeweller Michael Hill providing a warning of a drop in earnings because of challenging trading conditions.The S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped in the afternoon and closed at 11,666.07, down 21.11 points or 0.18% after reaching an intraday high of 11,737.56.The index fell 1.6% for the week. There were 73 gainers and 51 decliners on the main board, with 34.2 million shares worth $101.2m changing hands.David McConnochie, investment adviser w...
Agency pledges to 'do better' over empty homes
Property

Agency pledges to 'do better' over empty homes

Delays in putting people into tenancies "well beyond appropriate", minister says.

Brent Melville 1:00pm
Markets

NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund

The $44.2m deal is part of a major restructure for the rural landlord.

Staff reporters 10:30am
NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund
Finance

Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation

Employees could get up to 70c in the dollar.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation

More Markets

NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund
Markets

NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund

The $44.2m deal is part of a major restructure for the rural landlord.

Staff reporters 10:30am
NZ shows ANZ bank path to bigger profits
Finance

NZ shows ANZ bank path to bigger profits

After the tumult of the GFC, operations here were delivering 'fantastic returns'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Channel rated as good investment as oil companies sell down
Markets

Channel rated as good investment as oil companies sell down

The fuels infrastructure company is said to represent very good value.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ sharemarket dips for the fourth day in a row
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips for the fourth day in a row

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,687.18, down 79.85 points or 0.68%.

Graham Skellern 18 Jan 2024