Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket drifts down ahead of reporting season

NZ sharemarket drifts down ahead of reporting season
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 08 Feb 2024
The New Zealand sharemarket went against offshore trends and fell more than a half percent, dragged down by a clump of blue-chip stocks.The S&P/NZX 50 Index drifted all day and closed at 11,872.33, down 79.84 points or 0.67%.There were 58 gainers and 76 decliners on the main board, with 29.4 million shares worth $108.6m changing hands.Jeremy Sullivan, investment advisor with Hamilton Hindin Greene, said the S&P 500 in the United States is heading for a record close, but it was very quiet on the local market.“I think investors are...
Gentailers on notice over potential misuse of market power
Markets

Gentailers on notice over potential misuse of market power

Commerce Commission papers reveal what it really thinks about market misuse claims.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Feb 2024
Policy

'Easing the pressure': govt kills Auckland regional fuel tax

Wayne Brown says getting rid of the tax will mean cancelled projects.

Oliver Lewis 08 Feb 2024
'Easing the pressure': govt kills Auckland regional fuel tax
Retail

Grocery commissioner launches ‘whistleblower’ tool

Stakeholders in the sector can now report misconduct to ComCom anonymously.

Gregor Thompson 08 Feb 2024
Grocery commissioner launches ‘whistleblower’ tool

More Markets

Gentailers on notice over potential misuse of market power
Markets

Gentailers on notice over potential misuse of market power

Commerce Commission papers reveal what it really thinks about market misuse claims.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Feb 2024
Fletcher Building: cracks widen on blowouts, construction downturn
Property

Fletcher Building: cracks widen on blowouts, construction downturn

Auckland convention centre saga overruns amount to $420m over the past year.

Brent Melville 08 Feb 2024
NZ sharemarket lifts on economic data
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket lifts on economic data

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,952.17 up 23.47 points or 0.2%.

Graham Skellern 07 Feb 2024
NZ growth spurt for Baby Bunting
Retail

NZ growth spurt for Baby Bunting

Aussie company already has 75 NZ staff and aims to have 10 stores here.

Victoria Young 07 Feb 2024