Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket ends quiet week with an upward tick

NZ sharemarket ends quiet week with an upward tick
The NZX 50 is up 4% so far this year. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 21 Jul 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket finished one of the quietest weeks of the year with another flat trading day, while some of the steam came out of United States stocks.The S&P/NZX 50 Index made some headway late in the session and closed at 11,940.44, up 8.33 points or 0.07%.The index reached an intraday low of 11,903.31 points and was down 0.4% for the week. It has now risen 4% so far this year.There was an even spread of 63 gainers and 63 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 31.05 million share transactions worth $116.35m.The volumes...
Countdown pharmacy case could render 308 pharmacy licences invalid
Retail

Countdown pharmacy case could render 308 pharmacy licences invalid

Countdown pharmacies can stay open until the appeal over their licences is resolved.

Greg Hurrell 5:25pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity

Now's not the time for NZR and Rugby Australia to leave American rugby behind.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity
Startups

The hydrofoil e-bike startup taking on the ocean

Manta5 started out in a Waikato swimming pool. Now it's taking on Europe and beyond.

Ella Somers 11:00am
The hydrofoil e-bike startup taking on the ocean

More Markets

Two Oceania Natural defendants ordered to pay over $2m in penalties
Markets

Two Oceania Natural defendants ordered to pay over $2m in penalties

Two Oceania Natural Limited (ONL) defendants have been handed the highest court penalties ever ordered for market manipulation.The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) announced on Friday that in a July 13 penalty hearing, the judge ordered $2.09 million in penalties to the first an...

Staff reporters 11:40am
NZ sharemarket subdued as the bulls charge on Wall Street
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket subdued as the bulls charge on Wall Street

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed flat for the third successive day.

Graham Skellern 20 Jul 2023
Napier Port reinstates full-year guidance
Infrastructure

Napier Port reinstates full-year guidance

The port has lower expectations, due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. 

Staff reporters 20 Jul 2023
Former TSB boss joints SkyCity board
Markets

Former TSB boss joints SkyCity board

The casino operator said the appointment was still subject to regulatory approvals.

Victoria Young 20 Jul 2023