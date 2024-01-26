Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket ends week with healthy rise of over 1%

NZ sharemarket ends week with healthy rise of over 1%
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
The New Zealand sharemarket had another quiet day, ignoring further gains on Wall Street, but it completed the week with a healthy rise of more than 1%.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply at the opening and had a late rise for the second day, running to close at 11,875.03 – down 14.6 points or 0.12% after reaching an intraday low of 11,816.91. The NZX index gained nearly 1.5% this week and has risen 0.8% so far this year.The Australian securities exchange (ASX) exchange across the Tasman was closed for the Australia Day holiday, an...
Domino's shares tank 31% after guidance downgrade
Markets

Domino's shares tank 31% after guidance downgrade

Company's stores in New Zealand and Australia still performing well. 

John Anthony 1:20pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 26, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 26, 2023
Primary Sector

LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale

Livestock Improvement Corporation sold its stake in NMR last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale

More Markets

Domino's shares tank 31% after guidance downgrade
Markets

Domino's shares tank 31% after guidance downgrade

Company's stores in New Zealand and Australia still performing well. 

John Anthony 1:20pm
Booster Innovation Fund lifts its valuation by $715,000
Markets

Booster Innovation Fund lifts its valuation by $715,000

A BIF company is in line for a substantial capital raise.

Greg Hurrell 10:30am
LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale
Primary Sector

LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale

Livestock Improvement Corporation sold its stake in NMR last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
2024 first half will be toughest period yet, says fund manager
Markets Forecast

2024 first half will be toughest period yet, says fund manager

Salt warns bumper migration will only take edges off recession, not halt it.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am