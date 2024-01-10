Menu
NZ sharemarket fall reflects worried investors

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 10 Jan 2024
The New Zealand sharemarket gave back more than half of the previous day’s gains as investors once again worried about the future path of interest rates and the slowing economy. The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening after a mixed day on Wall Street and then slid further to close at 11,769.4, down 74.99 points or 0.63% after gaining 0.93% the day before.Trading was quiet, with 16.48 million shares worth $49.98m changing hands, and there were 40 gainers and 75 decliners over the whole market.Shane Solly, portfolio manager with H...
EV sales jump, utes stall as feebate scrapped
Economy

Commercial vehicle sales 'significantly impacted' as ute buyers hold off.

Brent Melville 10 Jan 2024
Opinion

Ben Moore: Microsoft’s new Copilot key echoes antitrust controversies

The move may raise eyebrows amid a flurry of big tech antitrust lawsuits.

Ben Moore 10 Jan 2024
Technology

OpenAI to launch online store for custom versions of ChatGPT next week

With this option, users can quickly create chatbots.

Bloomberg 10 Jan 2024
Fonterra's McBride appointed chair of Sydney Markets
Primary Sector

The former chair had to repay his retirement payment.

Riley Kennedy 10 Jan 2024
Synlait goes forwards and backwards on sustainability
Primary Sector

Synlait goes forwards and backwards on sustainability

The dairy company aims to one day have a 'net positive' environmental impact.

Greg Hurrell 10 Jan 2024
NZ shares gain as strong Summerset sales buoy retirement stocks
Markets Market close

The benchmark index snapped a two-day decline, rising 0.9% to 11,844.39.

Paul McBeth 09 Jan 2024
Geo: too small to be listed, too tightly held
Markets

The trades software firm wants to delist from stock exchange. 

Rebecca Stevenson 09 Jan 2024