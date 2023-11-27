Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket falls as investor await Reserve Bank news

NZ sharemarket falls as investor await Reserve Bank news
The Reserve Bank is releasing its latest monetary policy statement this week. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 27 Nov 2023
Comvita fell more than 11% on an earnings downgrade, and the New Zealand sharemarket dropped a half percent ahead of the Reserve Bank of NZ’s latest monetary policy statement.The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 55.42 points or 0.49% to 11,155.79, with a sharp fall in the last hour of trading after reaching an intraday high of 11,218.02.There were 34 gainers and 96 decliners on the main board, with 20.59 million shares worth $81.69m changing hands.David McConnochie, investment adviser with Forsyth Barr, said the market was soft and waiting o...
Downturn bites into Kiwi Property returns
Property

Downturn bites into Kiwi Property returns

Reduced portfolio valuation on back of property downturn, but retail growth "positive".

Brent Melville 3:15pm
Retail

Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing

Consumers are shifting away from store credit cards.

The Wall Street Journal 12:30pm
Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: The economic minefield ahead for the govt

Winning the election was the easy part, compared to the economic challenges ahead.

Cameron Bagrie 12:00pm
The economic minefield ahead for the govt

More Markets

Downturn bites into Kiwi Property returns
Property

Downturn bites into Kiwi Property returns

Reduced portfolio valuation on back of property downturn, but retail growth "positive".

Brent Melville 3:15pm
Comvita’s 2024 revenue falls 10% due to ‘broader concerns’ over the economy
Markets

Comvita’s 2024 revenue falls 10% due to ‘broader concerns’ over the economy

Comvita chief executive David Banfield said it was “disappointing” to share the impact.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Analysts bullish about Fisher & Paykel but warn of risks
Markets

Analysts bullish about Fisher & Paykel but warn of risks

Balance of risk is seen as being more skewed to the downside than the upside.

Staff reporters 5:00am
NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced
Markets Market close

NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced

The S&P/NZX 50 Index inished at 11,211.22, up 23.69 points or 0.21%.

Graham Skellern 24 Nov 2023