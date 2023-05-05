Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket finishes week down more than 0.5%

NZ sharemarket finishes week down more than 0.5%
(Image: Supplied)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 05 May 2023
A hesitant New Zealand sharemarket finished the week with a fall of more than half a percent as it awaits the latest round of company results and digests the recent interest rate rises.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was on a slippery slope throughout the session, declining from an early morning high of 11,997.96 and closing at 11,889.01, down 79.54 points or 0.66%.The index fell just over 1% for the week and is now up 3.2% for the year to date.There were 81 decliners and 40 gainers over the whole market, but for the second day running trading was exc...
School Road Publishing acquires North & South magazine
Media

School Road Publishing acquires North & South magazine

School Road completed a deal for the current affairs title on Thursday night, according to market sources.

Daniel Dunkley 6:01pm
Infrastructure

Another board departure at Lyttelton Port

A third director at the port has resigned in the wake of a probe into board dynamics.

Oliver Lewis 5:10pm
Another board departure at Lyttelton Port
Media

New Channel X music station to replace Today FM

MediaWorks is teasing the launch of the new station on the streaming app Rova.

Daniel Dunkley 3:02pm
New Channel X music station to replace Today FM

More Markets

Margin growth underpins ANZ NZ as hedging buffets bottom line
Finance

Margin growth underpins ANZ NZ as hedging buffets bottom line

Bankers are working hard on bolstering their social credentials.

Paul McBeth 11:20am
NZ market bounces back from morning low
Markets Market close

NZ market bounces back from morning low

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund and Hallenstein Glasson led the way with strong gains.

Graham Skellern 04 May 2023
Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers
Retail

Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

Briscoe Group's managing director says there will be huge discounts – and he doesn't do redundancies.

Ella Somers 04 May 2023
BNZ notches up more profit growth on fatter margin
Finance

BNZ notches up more profit growth on fatter margin

BNZ continued to grow lending in the latest half. 

Paul McBeth 04 May 2023