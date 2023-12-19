Menu
NZ sharemarket firms ahead of mini-budget and economic update
Finance minister Nicola Willis will reveal her 'mini budget' tomorrow. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket had a late spurt of nearly half a percent, and investors are holding their breath over whether the index will hold onto its hard-earned gain for the year.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a solid afternoon after an early-morning fall and closed at 11,617.37, up 52.39 points or 0.45%. The index reached an intraday low of 11,492.62 points and has gained nearly 1.3% for the year with a week of trading remaining.There were 70 gainers and 59 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 34.49 million share transactions worth $...
NZ’s annual trade deficit shrinks to smallest in 15 months
NZ’s annual trade deficit shrinks to smallest in 15 months

Exports to the United States are growing as China's appetite dims.

Paul McBeth 2:35pm
'Pushing against an open door': Sanford's diverse director search

'Do you think I can influence him? I can't influence his sister-in-law.'

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
Ivy League colleges like Harvard are big business at its worst

With huge, tax-insulated endowments, unis act like companies without market pressure.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
Australian company buys NZ funeral businesses
Australian company buys NZ funeral businesses

Propel has the second-largest share of the funeral service market in NZ and Australia.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:00pm
Ebos lifts stake in Asian device distributor Transmedic
Ebos lifts stake in Asian device distributor Transmedic

The health products company has an option to go to full ownership. 

Staff reporters 11:00am
Proxy advisors turn NZ companies upside down and inside out
Proxy advisors turn NZ companies upside down and inside out

'That would be a hanging offence in Australia'

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am