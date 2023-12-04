Menu
NZ sharemarket flat as index newcomers shine

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,367.81, up 0.3 points. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
Top 50 additions Gentrack and Turners Automotive had strong rises while the New Zealand sharemarket lacked direction and finished flat.It was a familiar pattern for the S&P/NZX 50 Index, falling in the morning and recovering in the afternoon. The index closed at 11,367.81, up 0.3 points but no percentage change, after reaching an intraday low of 11,311.02.There were 81 gainers and 53 decliners over the whole market on light trading of 27.22 million shares worth $87.61m.Utilities software company Gentrack and vehicle dealer Turners, both bei...
Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy
Transport

Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy

The Ritchie family and Snelgrove-owned Tranzit Group are firmly behind the deal.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Dairy prices tipped to lift by as much as 3% at this week's auction

A lift could lead Fonterra to increase its forecast payout. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Markets

All options for Tower

The general insurer is kicking off a strategic review into its ownership structure.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Stock picks: Mainfreight pips the 'big three' on growth prospects
Markets

Stock picks: Mainfreight pips the 'big three' on growth prospects

Top transport and health stocks remain safe havens, as covid hangover abates.

Brent Melville 5:00am
PwC retains largest auditor market share
Finance Auditing the Auditors

PwC retains largest auditor market share

PwC has most major clients in NZX50 as fees continue to creep up.

Murray Jones 5:00am