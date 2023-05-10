Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket gains nearly 1%, Pushpay bids farewell to NZX

NZ sharemarket gains nearly 1%, Pushpay bids farewell to NZX
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 10 May 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket, well supported by the industrial and energy stocks, came alive with a strong afternoon recovery and a gain of nearly 1% on busy trading.The S&P/NZX 50 Index first fell to an intraday low of 11,861.65 before bouncing back and closing at 11,987.3, up 97.69 points or 0.82%. The index’s industrial sector increased by 1.6% and energy by 2.8%.There were 75 gainers and 59 decliners over the whole market on increased volume of 67.18 million share transactions worth $229.34m. The trade was dominated by Pushpay...
Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m
Policy

Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m

Wayne Brown says covering the shortfall with rates would require a 22.5% average increase.

Oliver Lewis 1:52pm
KiwiSaver

Sigh of relief: multi-sector KiwiSaver returns on the rise

Returns ranged from 2.9% for the conservative category to 5.6% for aggressive.

Ella Somers 1:00pm
Sigh of relief: multi-sector KiwiSaver returns on the rise
Bloomberg

PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal

It was the latest shoe to drop in a crisis that has gripped the firm for months.

Bloomberg 12:10pm
PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal

More Markets

Vector slapped with $1.1m penalty for 'excessive level' of power outages
Markets

Vector slapped with $1.1m penalty for 'excessive level' of power outages

The Auckland high court has imposed a penalty of $1.1 million on electricity lines company Vector after the Commerce Commission took action against it over excessive power outages.The excessive power outages occurred from 2017 to 2020 which breached network quality standards, the...

Ella Somers 11:35am
Steel & Tube releases earnings guidance; wants in on cyclone rebuild
Infrastructure

Steel & Tube releases earnings guidance; wants in on cyclone rebuild

The company has a strong balance sheet and bank facilities in place to fund growth.

Ella Somers 9:57am
Stormy weather dampens uncertain NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Stormy weather dampens uncertain NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell early and stayed that way to close at 11,889.61.

Graham Skellern 09 May 2023
A2 rejigs the executive chairs
Primary Sector

A2 rejigs the executive chairs

The changes come into effect immediately. 

Staff reporters 09 May 2023