NZ sharemarket holds up despite Warehouse result

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
The Warehouse Group plunged nearly 12% on a weak first-half result but the New Zealand sharemarket held up well in the face of further falls offshore.The S&P/NZX 50 Index bounced back from a lunchtime low of 11,481.08 and closed with a small gain of 8.01 points or 0.07% to 11,594.94.There were 47 gainers and 79 decliners on the main board with 34.42 million shares worth $105.71 million changing hands.The US Federal Reserve increased its rate 25 basis points, as expected, to a range of 4.75 to 5% and indicated there was just one more rate hi...
Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'
Policy

Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'

Both major parties have put off funding science properly, says the NZ scientist.

Greg Hurrell 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion

Insurance claims and payments will continue to rise.

Pattrick Smellie 12:36pm
Cars

Charging ahead: $400m into EV network to cope with demand

NZ is lagging behind the rest of the world in EV charger delivery.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Aussie analyst cuts Eroad forecasts but still says 'buy'
Markets

Bell Potter analyst Chris Savage values Eroad shares at more than twice the current share price.

Staff reporters 11:40am
The Warehouse shares plunge 12% as net profit falls by 60%
Retail

The retailer is cutting more than 300 jobs in a bid to cut costs.

Ella Somers 10:57am
UBS more than halves its NZME stake
Finance

The UBS London branch held its stake through derivatives and has now reduced most of its stake.

Staff reporters 10:25am
Synlait director of operations will leave
Markets

The dairy company also expects a slower-than-expected recovery.

Staff reporters 9:26am