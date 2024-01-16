Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket inches into positive territory on flat trading

NZ sharemarket inches into positive territory on flat trading
Mainfreight was one of the few companies to attract much investor interest with turnover above $4m. (Image: Mainfreight)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
The New Zealand sharemarket, lacking some direction, staged a late recovery and finished flat on another quiet trading day.The S&P/NZX 50 Index dipped at lunchtime when the Australian market opened weaker but rose strongly in the last half-hour matching session.The NZX index closed at 11,751.04, down 2.14 points or 0.02%, after reaching an intraday low of 11,717.97.The S&P/ASX 200 Index had fallen 1.1% to 7413.6 points at 6pm NZ time.There were 70 gainers and 58 decliners on the local market, with 15.32 million shares worth $50.95m chan...
Put RBNZ Conway’s speech on your calendar
Economy

Put RBNZ Conway’s speech on your calendar

The market has now priced 103 basis points of easing over the course of 2024.

Rebecca Howard 4:25pm
Primary Sector

King Salmon expansion plan gets tick

Salmon farmer reaches the next regulatory hurdle.

Pattrick Smellie 4:15pm
King Salmon expansion plan gets tick
Economy

Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 11:15am
Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

More Markets

King Salmon expansion plan gets tick
Primary Sector

King Salmon expansion plan gets tick

Salmon farmer reaches the next regulatory hurdle.

Pattrick Smellie 4:15pm
Smelter deal by April or closure risk rises: ForBarr
Markets

Smelter deal by April or closure risk rises: ForBarr

A smelter deal had been expected last year, but there is still time.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
NZ sharemarket drifts down in holiday mode
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket drifts down in holiday mode

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,772.9, down 85.4 points or 0.72%.

Graham Skellern 15 Jan 2024
Defensive yield stocks provide best return: Forsyth Barr
Markets

Defensive yield stocks provide best return: Forsyth Barr

For the year defensive yield stocks had average gains of 4.6%, Forsyth Barr research says.

John Anthony 15 Jan 2024