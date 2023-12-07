Menu
NZ sharemarket lifts into positive territory for the year

NZ sharemarket lifts into positive territory for the year
The index had made a small 0.2% gain for the year to date. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket burst into positive territory for the year with a late rise, while the country’s biggest company, Fonterra, provided an encouraging trading update.The S&P/NZX 50 Index lacked commitment for most of the day, bouncing up and down. But in the last 45 minutes of trading, the index staged a half percent turnaround and closed at 11,496.61, up 33.12 points or 0.29%.It meant the index had made a small 0.2% gain for the year to date after starting the week 0.9% behind. The day before, the NZ market followed Australi...
AG flays Callaghan over conflicts in Manaaki probe
Law & Regulation

AG flays Callaghan over conflicts in Manaaki probe

Multiple failings identified in Callaghan's approach to controversial due diligence.

Pattrick Smellie 3:27pm
Markets

Air NZ’s 'small but mighty' step towards green aviation

The carrier has bought an all-electric aircraft from Beta Tech, to be delivered in 2026.

Ben Moore 1:03pm
Markets

Xero, Tourism Holdings, NZME among Deloitte Top 200 winners

The prestigious Deloitte Top 200 Awards winners were revealed on Wednesday evening.

Staff reporters 11:15am
ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?
Markets

ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?

The review is the first under a new regulatory regime.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast
Finance

Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast

The lift comes after the recent lift in global prices.

Riley Kennedy 8:55am