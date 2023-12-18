Menu
NZ sharemarket listless on light trade

The market was up but lacked direction. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 18 Dec 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket made a small gain but lacked real direction, while leading energy stock Mercury reached a four-month high.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up and down for most of the day but settled later in the afternoon to close at 11,564.98, up 14.78 points or 0.13%. The index reached an intraday low of 11,508.13 points.There were 57 gainers and 84 decliners on the main board with 28.76 million shares worth $89.33 million changing hands.Jeremy Sullivan, investment adviser with Hamilton Hindin Greene, said: “The market got throu...
Luxon keen on Aussie, embarrassed by plane
Politics

Being a "good security partner" is top of Christopher Luxon's list for Albanese visit.

Pattrick Smellie 6:00pm
Infrastructure

Former PM English to review social housing

The review is scheduled to be completed in March 2024.

Victoria Young 4:00pm
Travel

Interislander ticketing 'glitch' gouges seniors/students

BusinessDesk query apparently alerted KiwiRail to the issue ahead of its busy season.

Brent Melville 3:32pm
Major Rakon shareholders back board to consider takeover options
Markets

The independent directors will weigh up the $391m proposal.

Staff reporters 3:07pm
Quotation of NZCS' shares suspended
Primary Sector

The Christchurch company is listed on the ASX.

Riley Kennedy 2:15pm
Ridley Corp picks up NZ's Oceania Meat Processors for $57m
Primary Sector

The company produces petfood for the US market.

Riley Kennedy 12:32pm
GenAI costs: navigating a market in flux
Markets

Uncertainty over new technology, but three NZ companies confidently use it.

Ben Moore 5:00am