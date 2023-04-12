NZ sharemarket quiet as investors await US inflation data

It seems investors are waiting to see what US inflation data says. (Image: Getty)

The New Zealand sharemarket posted a small gain but it still hasn’t fired up since the Easter break – and has an eye on the latest United States inflation.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded steadily from lunchtime on light volumes and closed at 11,917.5, up 43.92 points or 0.37% after reaching a morning low of 11,863.08.There were 69 gainers and 60 decliners on the main board with 20.37 million shares worth $82.06m changing hands.Matt Goodson, managing director of Salt Funds Management, said the local market is very quiet with little i...