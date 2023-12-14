Menu
NZ sharemarket reaches 14 week high
There was further hope that Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr could cut rates earlier. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket reached its highest level in 14 weeks on a buoyant day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting an all-time peak and wholesale interest rates falling significantly. The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose strongly at lunchtime and had a late dip before closing at 11,552.88, up 77.11 points or 0.67% – matching the 11,554.48 set on Aug 31. The index’s intraday high was 11,593.22 points. There were 79 gainers and 58 decliners over the whole market on increased volumes of 92.23 million shares, totalling...
Economy

Rate cuts might come sooner given weak economy

The economy contracted 0.3% quarter on quarter in 3Q.

Rebecca Howard 3:00pm

PEP-backed Jarden/BNZ tie-up hungry for more

The deal creates a trans-Tasman powerhouse financial services firm. 

Paul McBeth 2:30pm
Primary Sector

Milk production steady with fewer cows

The sector is producing more milk solids from fewer cows.

Rebecca Howard 2:15pm
Volpara recommends Korean takeover bid
Markets

A Korean firm using AI to detect cancers offers nearly $320m for Wellington-based Volpara.

Staff reporters 2:00pm
Jarden sees higher risk from Fletcher pipe issue
Infrastructure

In October, Fletcher said BGC claims were “self-serving and sensationalist”.

Victoria Young 12:45pm
Watchdog puts Kalkine on notice over cold calls
Markets

Company's sales pitches also fell foul of the FMA last year.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ's disease-free sheep stomachs key to Aroa's success
Markets

It may be listed in Australia, but Aroa gets a competitive edge being based in NZ.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am