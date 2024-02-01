Menu
NZ sharemarket rises as honeymaker shares turn sour

There were 52 gainers and 78 decliners on the main board. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 01 Feb 2024
Manuka honey producer Comvita plunged to a 12-year low on the New Zealand sharemarket with an earnings downgrade, and SkyCity Entertainment was on the rise after achieving a regulatory settlement.The S&P/NZX 50 Index again went opposite to Wall Street and gained a healthy 44.68 points or 0.38% to 11,916.78 after a strong afternoon trading session.There were 52 gainers and 78 decliners on the main board, with 25.21 million shares worth $94.91m changing hands.The US markets were disappointed when Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said March...
SkyCity ups provision to $79m in Austrac proceedings
SkyCity ups provision to $79m in Austrac proceedings

Sky investors shrug off bad news.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Shane Jones explores guarantees for gas sector

Jones's remarks follow OMV's failure to sell its NZ assets so far.

Pattrick Smellie 3:40pm
Shane Jones explores guarantees for gas sector
Threats to media, arts, culture and heritage sectors identified

Threat posed by online platforms to traditional broadcasters highlighted. 

Daniel Dunkley 1:25pm
Threats to media, arts, culture and heritage sectors identified

Airports launch appeal to ComCom's regulatory plans
Airports launch appeal to ComCom's regulatory plans

A 'step backwards' in promoting regulatory certainty, airports say.

Brent Melville 12:12pm
Stagnating sales and delayed rights issue adds to Zoono’s woes
Stagnating sales and delayed rights issue adds to Zoono’s woes

Significant work needs to be done before Zoono is cashflow positive.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Regulatory overhang on SkyCity should fade in time
Regulatory overhang on SkyCity should fade in time

Analysts Adrian Allbon and Nick Yeo have a target price of $3.00.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am