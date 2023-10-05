Menu
NZ sharemarket rises US Treasury yields drop
A sharp fall in oil prices and a dip in US Treasury yields helped drove the market. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 05 Oct 2023
A sharp fall in oil prices and a dip in US Treasury yields helped drive New Zealand stocks to a stronger finish as turnover thinned out in the leadup to the election.The S&P/NZX50 index gained 74.05 points or 0.66% to 11,309.10 after being mostly flat early in the session.Turnover was worth just $89.8 million, with 83 gains and 48 falls on the main board.Oil prices plunged by more than US$5 (NZ$8.41) a barrel over concerns that sharp increases in borrowing costs caused by higher interest rates could dent economic growth.Brent crude settled...
