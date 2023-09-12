Menu
NZ sharemarket steadies after govt opens the books

The NZX50 had a bit of rollercoaster ride. (Image: Getty)
The New Zealand sharemarket steadied the ship after the Treasury’s pre-election economic update turned out to be not quite as gloomy as people expected.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was on a rollercoaster ride and reached an intraday low of 11,266.83 points before the announcement of the Prefu (pre-election economic and fiscal update).The index bounced back and ended its `thrilling’ ride at 11,298.7, down just 3.7 points or 0.03%. Still, it was the eighth successive fall by the index.There were 64 gainers and 60 decliners over the whole...
Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year
Economy PREFU

The books are still bleeding red ink, but it's not that bad.

Paul McBeth 12 Sep 2023
Election 2023 PREFU

Immigration to the rescue – again

Surging immigration underpins growth and house prices in the years ahead.

Pattrick Smellie 12 Sep 2023
Infrastructure

Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches

The council wants to hear 'national stadium' pitches by the end of the month.

Oliver Lewis 12 Sep 2023
