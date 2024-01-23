Menu
NZ sharemarket up 1% for the day

(Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 23 Jan 2024
The New Zealand sharemarket rebounded 1%, fuelled by strong performances offshore, with Wall Street at the centre of the action in a bull run.The S&P/NZX 50 climbed steadily at noon after hitting a low of 11,645.4 and closed at 11,802.88, up 117.93 points or 1.01%.There were 81 gainers and 41 decliners on the main board, and trading resumed normal service with 43.91 million shares worth $121.45m changing hands.Matt Goodson, managing director of Salt Funds Management, said the local market went higher as the day went by on the continuat...
NZ sends troops to Red Sea conflict
Politics

NZ will send a six-member defence force team to the Middle East to combat Houthi attacks.

Staff reporters 4:15pm
Markets

Geo delists from NZX

Software company Geo's shareholders vote for move to go ahead.

Staff reporters 3:30pm
Opinion

John Carnegie: Take steps now to keep the lights on

Without access to natural gas, electricity supply is not secure.

John Carnegie 1:40pm
Markets

Software company Geo's shareholders vote for move to go ahead.

Staff reporters 3:30pm
Tourism Holdings buys Aussie RV business for $12.9m
Markets

Tourism Holdings buys Aussie RV business for $12.9m

Purchase will shore up RV operator's foothold in South Australia.

Staff reporters 9:30am
Analysts optimistic on Michael Hill
Retail

Analysts optimistic on Michael Hill

Analysts say there are signs the jeweller is gaining market share.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Red Sea attacks good for Mainfreight business - Forbarr
Infrastructure

Red Sea attacks good for Mainfreight business - Forbarr

Shipping companies slapping up to US$1,500 onto box charges.

Brent Melville 5:00am