NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day

NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day
Fletcher Building went into a trading halt on a bumpy day for the NZ exchange.
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
It was confession day on the New Zealand sharemarket with earnings revisions, a civil legal proceeding and further uncertainty surrounding Fletcher Building, all adding to a near 1% fall.The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled all day and closed at 11,757.97, down 104.98 points or 0.88%, wiping out the gains for the year. The index started the week ahead by 0.8%.There were 50 gainers and 89 decliners over the whole market on light volumes of 20.25 million shares transactions worth $66.48m.Jeremy Sullivan, investment adviser with Hamilton Hindin Greene...
Infrastructure

Blowout: Queenstown bypass road hits $128m

Council staffer says not stumping up with more funding will see road work stop.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Investments

Maui Capital deferred valuing its assets as it works through sale plans.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Public sector

Only law changes are likely to force improved reporting, says John Ryan.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Markets

Possible Valentine's Day resignation will come with another financial hit.

Brent Melville 12 Feb 2024
Markets

Fletcher says earnings guidance will differ.

Staff reporters 12 Feb 2024
Primary Sector

Financing costs and lower margins are driving the revision.

Staff reporters 12 Feb 2024
Primary Sector

CEO Hurrell says Fonterra is well-placed to weather geopolitical uncertainty

Gregor Thompson 12 Feb 2024