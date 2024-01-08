Menu
NZ shares fall as rate cut question weighs

Investors are pondering when interest rate cuts will come. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Mon, 08 Jan 2024
New Zealand shares fell for a second day in quiet trading as the few investors returning this week pondered how quickly central banks will cut interest rates. The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 13.06 points, or 0.1%, to 11,735.42. Across the main board, 12.9 million shares were traded for a turnover of $40.3 million as 73 stocks fell and 63 rose. No companies crossed the million-share volume today, with Spark NZ being the most heavily traded, with 840,000 shares changing hands as it rose 0.7% to $5.155. “It’s a very qu...
Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot
Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot

The dairy processor has big goals to cut emissions. 

Paul McBeth 08 Jan 2024
GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer

The company hopes to be gone from the stock exchange by Feb 12.

Riley Kennedy 08 Jan 2024
GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer
QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 08, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 08 Jan 2024
No family feast in competing Aussie KFC class suits
Retail

No family feast in competing Aussie KFC class suits

There's no love lost between rival Australian unions representing fast-food workers. 

Paul McBeth 08 Jan 2024
NZ market peters out in slow start to year
Markets

NZ market peters out in slow start to year

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index ended the three-day week down 0.2%.

Paul McBeth 05 Jan 2024