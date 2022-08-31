See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Markets market close

NZ shares fall on US interest rate rises

Dan Brunskill

Dan Brunskill
Wed, 31 Aug 2022

NZ shares fall on US interest rate rises
(Image: Getty)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 31 Aug 2022
RELATED
New Zealand's main share index dipped on Wednesday, following Wall Street indices which fell sharply overnight as central bankers talked up the prospect of higher interest rates.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 47.5 points, or 0.4%, to 11677.41. Turnover was $191 million, with the trading session extended for the August rebalance of the MSCI Equity Indices.United States equities fell for a third consecutive session after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole last week.His remarks at the central banking conference u...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
Asleep at the wheel: the KiwiSaver GST flip-flop
Pattrick Smellie | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

The government is trying to spin its KiwiSaver GST U-turn as rethinking a technicality, nothing more. Why not just say the obvious? This was a stuff-up.

Property
Multi-unit homes now 83% of all Auckland builds
Brent Melville | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Standalone houses accounted for only about 17% of consents in Auckland last month, down from more than 50% less than a decade ago – but things could change.

Primary Sector
Rabobank: climate change inaction 'grim reading'
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

The Rabobank paper points out many areas where the sector can make a difference on climate change.

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.