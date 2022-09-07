See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Markets market close

NZ shares falter as US economy charges forward

Dan Brunskill

Dan Brunskill
Wed, 07 Sep 2022

NZ shares falter as US economy charges forward
(Image: Getty)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 07 Sep 2022
RELATED
New Zealand's headline share index fell on Wednesday following a decline on Wall Street after data showed the US services sector continued to grow during August despite higher interest rates.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 50.1 points, or 0.4%, to 11,548.30. Turnover was $136 million.BNZ strategist Nick Smyth said there had been another sell-off of global bonds overnight as the market reacted to US ISM Services index data being stronger than expectedThis prompted investors to predict the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets
CEO of Christchurch council's holding company resigns
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

The CEO of Christchurch council's holding company resigned a week after his chair. 

Bloomberg
So long to Anthony Fauci, the US covid expert caught between ideologies
Bloomberg | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Dr Anthony Fauci, who will retire from the National Institutes of Health in December, became the face of the US government's Covid response but found himself enmeshed in today’s polarised political battles.

Coronavirus
Covid-19: latest numbers pave way for green light
Andy Fyers | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Covid-19 cases are down across all age groups. There was a 29% week-on-week decrease in hospitalisations with the biggest declines in the most vulnerable older age groups.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.